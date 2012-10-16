SYDNEY Oct 16 Rio Tinto , the
world's no. 2 iron ore producer, maintained its 2012 production
guidance at 250 million tonnes, saying its operations were
performing strongly in a volatile market.
"Markets remain volatile, but our business is resilient and
our operations are performing strongly," Tom Albanese, chief
executive of Rio, said in the company's quarterly activities
report.
Rio's attributable September-quarter iron ore output was up
5.6 percent to 52.6 million tonnes against the same quarter a
year ago, according to the company.
World iron ore prices dropped below $87 a tonne last month
as demand for imported ore in China waned, raising concerns
among producers of a looming supply glut. Prices have since
recovered to around $113 a tonne .