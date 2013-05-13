MELBOURNE May 13 Rio Tinto has
been ordered to pay royalties expected to total about $200
million to Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart, and another
wealthy family stemming from an iron ore agreement dating back
to 1970.
Rio Tinto said on Monday it was examining the judgement by
the Supreme Court of New South Wales and considering its
options.
The Supreme Court ruled last Friday that Rio Tinto must pay
Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting (HPPL) and its former partner
Wright Prospecting (WPPL) royalties on production from two iron
ore deposits in West Australia state's Pilbara region.
"WPPL and HPPL are entitled to be paid, and MBM (Mount Bruce
Mining) is obliged to pay them, the royalty under the 1970
Agreement in respect of ore mined in Eastern Range and Channar,"
Justice David Hammerschlag said in his ruling.
Mount Bruce is a Rio Tinto subsidiary. The amount of the
royalties due have been agreed by Rio Tinto, Wright and Hancock,
but spokesmen for both sides said the figure was confidential.
Wright and Hancock's lawyer Allan Myers told the court that
they were claiming A$200 million ($200 million) in lost
royalties. Both sides declined to confirm the figure.
Rio Tinto had argued it did not need to pay royalties
because it believed Eastern Range and Channar did not fall
within the 1970 agreement.