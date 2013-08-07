Aug 7 Rio Tinto's Alcan
division said on Wednesday it will shut down its aluminum
smelter in Shawinigan, Quebec, by the end of November.
The company said it will immediately shut down 50,000 tonnes
of production and take the remaining 50,000 tonnes of capacity
offline by the end of November. Some 425 workers will be
affected.
The smelter, commissioned in 1942, uses Soderberg
technology, which is less energy efficient than newer ways of
smelting aluminum.
Rio had said previously that, because of environmental
regulations phasing out Soderberg technology in Quebec, its
production lines would have to be shut down by the end of 2014
at the latest.
The company is set to report earnings before markets open in
London on Thursday.
The closure will make little difference to the aluminum
market, which is facing chronic oversupply of about 10 million
tonnes. But it underscores the mounting pressure on aluminum
producers with high cost, older technology.
Premiums paid by customers who need physical aluminum
delivered, like manufacturers, have kept many smelters in the
black as London Metal Exchange prices languish under
$1,800 per tonne, below the cost of production for a big portion
of smelters worldwide.
But physical premiums are expected to fall because of a
massive overhaul of the LME warehousing system that could come
into effect next April.