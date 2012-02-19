* First automated train due on in 2014
* Driverless trains to improve productivity, capacity
MELBOURNE Feb 20 Rio Tinto is
investing $518 million in driverless trains for its 1,500
kilometre (930 mile) Western Australian iron-ore rail network,
increasing network capacity as the world no. 2 iron ore miner
aims to boost output 60 percent by 2015.
It plans to launch the first driverless train in 2014 and
complete the set-up a year later, adding to the driverless
trucks at its mines, Rio Tinto said on Monday, with the trains
to be remote controlled from Perth, 1,500 kilometres away.
The company had laid out plans for the automated hauling
network several years ago, but put them on hold during the
global financial crisis in 2008, when it was struggling with a
massive debt burden from its takeover of Alcan.
By getting rid of drivers, Rio Tinto will no longer have to
slot in times for driver changeovers, giving it more flexibility
in scheduling trains and effectively creating more capacity in
the network.
"Automation will help us meet our expansion targets in a
safe, more efficient and cost-effective way," Rio Tinto iron ore
chief Sam Walsh said in a statement.
The company currently runs 41 trains with 148 locomotives
and 9,400 iron ore cars.
The move has raised the ire of unions, who say the company
is boosting profits at the cost of jobs.
The company, which has raised concern about declining
productivity of workers in Australia, says it will be creating
more jobs as it moves to expand iron ore production to 353
million tonnes a year by 2015.
"Automation also helps us address the significant skills
shortage facing the industry, providing a valuable opportunity
to improve productivity," Walsh said.
Rio's share of the investment is $478 million.