NEW YORK, April 30 Rio Tinto Alcan
said it has suspended anode production at its
424,000-tonne-per-year Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec
while it investigates the cause of a accident overnight that
killed a worker at the facility.
The accident occurred early Tuesday morning, a company
spokeswoman said. Rio Tinto will make no other details available
while it investigates the cause, she said.
The Syndicat des Métallos, the United Steelworkers (USW)
branch in Quebec, said the accident victim was a woman.
"People in Alma are quite shaken. They've been through a
lockout, so it's a big family. They're very close to one
another," said a union spokeswoman.
The anode operations will remain shut until further notice.
Aluminum production is not affected, the company spokeswoman
said.
The plant, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, about 310 miles (500
km) northeast of Montreal, produces 250,000 anodes per year.
Carbon anodes, which are made from petroleum coke, liquid
pitch and recycled carbon material, are used to pass an
electrical current through alumina to convert it into aluminum.
The accident comes a year after a prolonged contract dispute
between the company and the union that led to the company
locking out unionized workers.
For just over six months last year, Rio Tinto operated the
plant with non-union workers at about one-third of capacity. The
output cuts caused a shortage of high-quality rod used by North
American cable and wire makers.