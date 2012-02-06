* No labor talks scheduled
* Rio wants more contract workers at Alma
* Ramps up restart of full operations at Shawinigan smelter
TORONTO, Feb 6 Rio Tinto's lockout
of workers at its Alcan division's big Alma aluminum smelter in
northern Quebec looks set to drag on with no signs of a
breakthrough to end the labor dispute.
A spokesman the Anglo-Australian miner said on Monday that
no talks with the union are scheduled.
"I wouldn't put a timeline to (talks) right now because
nothing is scheduled," said Rio Tinto Alcan spokesman Bryan
Tucker.
Rio Tinto Alcan initiated the lockout at its 438,000 tonne
Alma smelter in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, on Jan. 1,
after talks with the Alma aluminium workers' union on a new
labor contract failed. The two sides had been in negotiations
since October and the union's contract expired on Dec. 31.
Rio has been operating the plant at about one-third of its
production capacity since early January, using some of its
non-unionized employees at the site.
Rio Tinto announced on Friday it will restart two suspended
lines of production at its 100,000 tonne Shawinigan smelter in
Quebec, bringing that plant back to full production. A major
power problem had forced Rio to shut down two of the plant's
four production lines in late December.
Tucker said the restart process at Shawinigan has begun, but
the plant will only be back at full capacity in May. The company
has earmarked the smelter, which was commissioned in the early
1940s, for permanent shutdown in December 2014.
LOCKOUT CRITICIZED
The United Steelworkers union, which represents the more
than 750 unionized workers at Alma site, has sharply criticized
Rio Tinto Alcan for initiating the lockout and accused the
mining giant of beginning "a major assault on workers and
communities".
One of the major sticking points between the two sides is
Rio's plan to increase the proportion of contract employees at
the plant to 27 percent from 10.7 percent. The contract workers,
the union notes, would be paid half the wages currently earned
by unionized employees.
"Accepting this demand would cause a dramatic downward
economic spiral not only for the workers but for members of the
community, which would see income, local business sales and tax
revenues drop precipitously," said Daniel Roy, Quebec director
of United Steelworkers.
The union is organizing a global campaign against Rio
Tinto's action and has letters of support from unions both
within Canada and overseas, said USW official Guy Farrell.
"This is a fight we are having for future generations. This
is not a fight for those that are working at Alma right now,"
Farrell said.