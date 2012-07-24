* Agreement covers smelter, powerhouse workers
* Company says pact will help move to new, expanded smelter
* Kitimat smelter produced 168,000 T of aluminum in 2011
July 24 Rio Tinto Alcan and the union
representing workers at its Kitimat aluminum smelter and
powerhouse operations in northwest British Columbia have reached
a tentative labor agreement, the company said on Tuesday.
No details of the agreement were revealed but Etienne
Jacques, chief operating officer of Rio Tinto primary metal in
North America, said the pact "reflects Rio Tinto Alcan's
long-term strategy and commitment to British Columbia."
"This agreement will enable us to complete an efficient
transition from the actual smelter to the new one and ensure our
long-term competitiveness," Jacques said in a statement.
The Kitimat smelter produced 168,000 tonnes of aluminum in
2011. The smelter modernization project will increase capacity
to 420,000 tonnes per year.