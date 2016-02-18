(Recasts first paragraph; adds quote, context, details on
shares)
SANTIAGO Feb 18 Chilean retailer Ripley
said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it will
close its operations in Colombia, citing a sluggish
macroeconomic scenario there and a lack of opportunities to
bring about its "original business plan."
The company had said in November it had talked with a number
of companies about developing its business plan in Colombia and
elsewhere, but had reached no agreements.
"Several initiatives were put forth to make stores
competitive and to reach the proposed goals, but the
opportunities didn't come about for us to realize our original
business plan," Ripley acting general manager Sergio Hidalgo
Herazo said in the note to regulators Thursday.
Ripley said it will close its Colombian stores, which
represent 3 percent of its total income but generated losses of
$27 million in 2014, over the next 90 days.
The retailer's Santiago-listed shares were up 2.91 percent
as of 12:22 p.m. local time (1522 GMT).
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)