BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
MILAN Jan 24 Italian property company Risanamento said on Friday it had accepted an offer from Chelsfield/The Olayan Group to buy a portfolio of property located in Paris for 1.225 billion euros ($1.68 billion).
In a statement Risanamento said it would cash in more than 230 million euros after stripping out debt relating to the property when the deal closed.
The company said it would make a consolidated capital gain of more than 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.7310 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.