MILAN, April 9 Italian real estate group Risanamento said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary deal to sell all its nine French properties for 1.225 billion euros ($1.69 billion).

UK-fund Chelsfield and The Olayan Group will buy eight of the French assets, while Risanamento shareholder Luigi Zunino will buy one subject to conditions, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)