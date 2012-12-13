MILAN Dec 13 Italian real estate company Risanamento will start exclusive talks with fund Idea Fimit for the sale of the huge Santa Giulia development area on the outskirts of Milan, it said on Thursday.

In a statement, the company said exclusive negotiations will last until Feb. 15.

Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate victim of a financial crunch in 2009 when falling property prices and the end of easy lending made its large debt hard to sustain.

The board of Risanamento, which is burdened by 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of debt, met on Thursday to review two offers for Santa Giulia, one from Idea Fimit and the other from real estate asset manager Hines Italia Sgr. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)