BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
MILAN, June 7 Shares in Italian real estate company Risanamento rose sharply at the start of trade on Friday following a report an Italian businessman was considering buying a majority stake and launching an offer on the outstanding shares.
Luigi Zunino, the man who founded Risanamento, has tabled a binding offer to buy the stake in Risanamento from a series of banks and investors at 0.25 euros per share.
The paper said Zunino would then launch a bid on the shares he did not already own.
At 0705 GMT Risanamanto shares were up 6.7 percent at 0.2476 euros.
Risanamento was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.