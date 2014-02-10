MILAN Feb 10 Shares in Italy's Risanamento shed over 4 percent in early trade on Monday after the property group said a fellow real estate firm had asked a Milan court to seize some of its assets in relation to a dispute over cleaning up a building site.

Shares were down 4.34 percent at 0809 GMT, at 0.19 euro cents, against a broadly flat Milan bourse.

Risanamento said in a statement Milanosesto had asked the court to authorise seizing assets of the group and its Immobiliare Cascina Rubina unit worth up to 228 million euros ($310.5 million).

The claim is in connection with the 2010 sale to Milanosesto of an industrial site in Milan which once hosted the Falck steel factory.

Risanamento said it believed the claim by Milanosesto was groundless adding an hearing was set for Feb. 17. ($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)