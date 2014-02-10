MILAN Feb 10 Shares in Italy's Risanamento
shed over 4 percent in early trade on Monday after the
property group said a fellow real estate firm had asked a Milan
court to seize some of its assets in relation to a dispute over
cleaning up a building site.
Shares were down 4.34 percent at 0809 GMT, at 0.19 euro
cents, against a broadly flat Milan bourse.
Risanamento said in a statement Milanosesto had asked the
court to authorise seizing assets of the group and its
Immobiliare Cascina Rubina unit worth up to 228 million euros
($310.5 million).
The claim is in connection with the 2010 sale to Milanosesto
of an industrial site in Milan which once hosted the Falck steel
factory.
Risanamento said it believed the claim by Milanosesto was
groundless adding an hearing was set for Feb. 17.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)