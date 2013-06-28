MILAN, June 28 Italian real estate company
Risanamento said on Friday that talks with fund Idea
Fimit over the sale of the huge Santa Giulia development area on
the outskirts of Milan have stalled as the deadline for
exclusive negotiations nears.
The two companies did not find "agreed solutions" on some
aspects of Idea Fimit's purchase offer, Risanamento said in a
statement. Risanamento said its chief executive would determine
whether talks can continue.
Exclusive negotiations, which have already been extended
several times, are due to end on June 30.
The proposal from Idea Fimit foresees the creation of a fund
with 60 Million to 80 million euros of fresh capital, into which
the Santa Giulia assets, worth up to 700 million euros ($910
million), would be transferred.
In the 2009 credit crunch, falling real estate prices and
the end of easy lending made Risanamento's large debt
unsustainable.
The company escaped bankruptcy when a court made lenders
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit its biggest
shareholders, leaving Risanamento founder Luigi Zunino with a
minority stake.
At the beginning of June, Zunino made an offer to buy back
control of Risanamento from the banks.
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
