BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
MILAN, June 7 Italian businessman Luigi Zunino has submitted an offer to buy out troubled real estate company Risanamento, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.
Zunino sent a letter with the offer to the company's board and to bank shareholders, the sources said.
"The proposal is there... The banks and the board received the letter," one of the sources said.
In a report earlier on Friday, daily Il Messaggero said Zunino, the founder of the company, had offered 0.25 euros per share to buy an overall stake in the company of around 88 percent.
At 0758 GMT Risanamento shares were up 5.6 percent at 0.245 euros.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.