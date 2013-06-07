MILAN, June 7 Italian businessman Luigi Zunino has submitted an offer to buy out troubled real estate company Risanamento, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Zunino sent a letter with the offer to the company's board and to bank shareholders, the sources said.

"The proposal is there... The banks and the board received the letter," one of the sources said.

In a report earlier on Friday, daily Il Messaggero said Zunino, the founder of the company, had offered 0.25 euros per share to buy an overall stake in the company of around 88 percent.

At 0758 GMT Risanamento shares were up 5.6 percent at 0.245 euros.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Stephen Jewkes)