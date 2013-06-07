MILAN, June 7 Italian businessman Luigi Zunino said on Friday he had presented an offer to Risanamento and its main shareholders to buy out the troubled real estate Group.

"If accepted the offer would entail the launch of a mandatory public tender offer," Zunino said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, daily Il Messaggero said Zunino, the founder of the company, had offered 0.25 euros per share to buy an overall stake in the company of around 88 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)