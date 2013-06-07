BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MILAN, June 7 Italian businessman Luigi Zunino said on Friday he had presented an offer to Risanamento and its main shareholders to buy out the troubled real estate Group.
"If accepted the offer would entail the launch of a mandatory public tender offer," Zunino said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, daily Il Messaggero said Zunino, the founder of the company, had offered 0.25 euros per share to buy an overall stake in the company of around 88 percent. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says it plans to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results