BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
March 17 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 35.8 percent y/y at 2.91 billion yuan ($473.16 million)
* Says sees improvement in property markets in China's third-tier cities in 2014, market situation more in line with first and second-tier cities
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kaq67v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1502 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.