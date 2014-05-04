BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
May 4 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement with Huangshan local government to develop a tourism project worth 1 billion yuan ($159.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gap98v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
* As of Jan 19, 2017 financial target for net imterest margin is between 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.