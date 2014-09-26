BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to issue up to 4.9 billion yuan (799.79 million US dollar) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mxwqjJ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.