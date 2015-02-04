Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says wins land auctions for a combined 2.25 billion yuan ($360.16 million) in Hebei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zRfxae
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago