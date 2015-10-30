NEW YORK Oct 30 The use of term loans to
finance acquisitions by highly-rated US companies is rising amid
a late surge of M&A activity in the fourth quarter as companies
such as drug retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance opt for
more medium-term financing to give greater flexibility around
when to tap volatile bond markets.
A busy year for M&A in the US has been capped by a run of
multibillion acquisition loans in recent weeks backing Walgreen
Boots Alliance Inc's US$9.4bn acquisition of pharmacy chain Rite
Aid and hard disk maker Western Digital's
US$19bn acquisition of SanDisk Corp, among others,
which show the increasing use of term loans to finance
acquisitions.
Walgreen's acquisition is backed by a US$12.8bn bridge loan,
which is expected to be refinanced by term loans and bonds and
Western Digital's acquisition is backed with around US$18.1bn of
loans, including US$9bn of term loans, US$8.1bn of secured and
unsecured bridge loans and a US$1bn revolving credit.
An even bigger financing could be brewing backing
pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's acquisition of Botox-maker
Allergan, which has a market value of US$113bn.
"Term loans are stacking up," a banker said.
Until recently, US acquisitions were typically financed with
bridge loans that were quickly refinanced with bond issues, but
the use of term loans started to increase earlier this year.
Bond pricing also widened amid wider global markets volatility
in September and October, which makes term loans look more
attractive.
US health insurance company Anthem Inc included
US$4bn of three- and five-year term loans in a financing package
backing its US$54.2bn acquisition of Cigna Corp in July.
Managed health care company Aetna also put a US$3.2bn
three-year term loan in place in August to help finance its
US$37bn acquisition of Humana.
In the third quarter of 2015, US$19bn of term loans were
issued to finance acquisitions by highly rated US companies,
compared to US$14bn in the second quarter and only US$7.32bn a
year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"Anthem and Aetna use term loans - if there are any other
bridges coming in 2015, chances are they'll also have a term
loan," the banker said.
Term loans are commonly seen in European acquisition finance
on deals including a US$31.5bn financing which backs Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries' acquisition of Allergan Generics and
which includes US$4.5bn of three- and five-year term loans in a
package which also comprises a US$4.5bn revolving credit and a
US$22.5bn 364-day bridge loan.
Global brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is also
expected to use pre-payable term loans on a jumbo US$70bn
financing backing its US100bn-plus acquisition of rival brewer
SABMiller.The term loans will allow the company to stagger its
bond issues and avoid being held to ransom by the bond market
which can charge significant new issue premiums to issue in
size, bankers said.
Bridge loans typically have pricing 'step ups' to encourage
companies to issue, but some US companies with outstanding
bridge loans have not been rushing to issue bonds after
September and October's volatility pushed pricing wider and made
refinancing more expensive.
This has left arranging banks holding the exposure for
longer than anticipated, which hits returns. Although bridge
loan pricing increases over time, banks are not able to reuse
the capital quickly, and have to allocate more against the
exposure.
US acquisition financing now typically consists of three-
and five-year term loans which can be refinanced at any point,
bridge loans to longer-term fixed-rate bonds, or a combination
of both, bankers said.
"It (term loans) allows you to issue bonds whenever you
want, rather than when the market tells you to," the banker
said.
While higher-paying term loans are good news for investor
banks looking to add higher-paying funded assets to their
portfolios, including liquid US regional banks, some lenders
could face capacity issues if drawn term loans increase.
"I don't think there's room on everybody's books, I think
some banks will have to choose where they want to allocate
capital," a second banker said. "Banks are doing a lot of things
for their key relationships - it just depends how strong their
relationships are with their clients."
While drawn term loans offer higher margins, banks have to
allocate more capital against the loans, which can dilute return
on equity and also push risk-weighted assets higher.
Term loans are good for borrowers, as they are not
underwritten, unlike bridge loans, which save a set of fees. AB
InBev has managed to avoid this on its self-arranged US$70bn
loan, but not all companies will be able to match the global
brewer's pulling power with its banks.
Lower-rated companies could find it more difficult to raise
term loans, particularly deals for mid-BBB rated issuers with
small bank groups that want to put a significant amount of term
loan in place to avoid being forced into the bond market.
"I think that's a much tougher trade than the InBev trade,"
said the first banker. "The InBev numbers will be astronomical,
but it's InBev."
