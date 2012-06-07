NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve Board of
Governors met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the final
interagency draft rule outlining the proposed new formula for
large commercial banks to calculate risk-based capital
weightings for securitized products held on their trading
books.
Importantly, the Fed also proposed a separate new rule using
the exact same calculations to determine risk weightings for
these products held on the broader banking books of all US
banks.
The new method will replace the use of credit ratings to
calculate risk-based capital. The removal of credit ratings
from risk-based capital rules was mandated by the Dodd-Frank
Act.
The level and quality of a bank's capital is a primary
factor in its ability to withstand adverse conditions. The
uncertainty of banks' capital positions -- which were
historically determined by the credit ratings on the securities
held by the institution -- was a major factor in the 2008
turmoil leading to the financial crisis.
"Pre-crisis capital requirements were inadequate for
securitized and other traded instruments," said Thomas Hoenig, a
director of the FDIC, at the beginning of today's session.
"Capital is important because it acts as a financial
cushion, reducing incentives for firms to take excessive risks."
In the place of credit ratings, the so-called simplified
supervisory formula approach (SSFA) was proposed in a December
ruling as the new method of calculating risk-based capital
weightings.
This method bases risk capital on so-called subordination
levels, or a securitized bond's level of cushion protecting a
transaction's senior-most slices, as well as the cumulative
losses on the underlying collateral.
The Fed received many comments from the securitization
community with numerous criticisms, including the fact that the
reliance on cumulative losses was too backward looking. Today's
final draft rule incorporated only a handful of the industry's
feedback and suggestions.
From an initial view of today's final draft rule, the only
major revision made to the securitization portion of the SSFA
calculation is that now the Fed is going to base part of its
risk-based capital rules on delinquencies of the underlying
assets -- which is more forward-looking than looking at
cumulative losses, according to securitization specialists.
This is an attempt to include a more risk-sensitive approach
to the new formula, which was criticized for treating all
securitized products the same, regardless of collateral type,
and placing onerous capital requirements on some products.
Despite the fact that the final rule now looks at
delinquencies, and hence can have a more nuanced view of credit
quality within a transaction, the other aspects of the proposed
rule will remain in place -- namely, that the final rule does
not give credit to numerous forms of "credit enhancement", or
protection, which are used for securitized transactions.
In its final form, the rule still focuses on subordination
levels to calculate risk weightings, and as such doesn't take
into consideration credit enhancements outside the structure,
according to an analysis conducted by Brian Lancaster, the
co-head of structured-product strategy and analytics at Royal
Bank of Scotland.
The final rule could be overly punitive for securitizations
where other forms of credit enhancement, such as
overcollateralization, excess spread, B-notes, or even equity
are utilized.
Moreover, according to Lancaster, the final rule announced
today will allow banks an option to choose either the SSFA
formula or a more complex version of the formula.
The more complex approach requires banks to model their
expected losses on these securities to determine capital. It
is not clear how many banks would opt to do this, Lancaster
said.
What's more, it would also mean that banks which don't have
the capacity to do this type of modeling (perhaps smaller ones)
could be on a different regulatory capital regime than larger
institutions that do have the capacity.
"This is one of the things that the SSFA was supposed to
deal with in the first place, i.e., come up with a simple
formula that would put banks with modelling capacity and no
modelling capacity on an equal footing," Lancaster told IFR.
(Reporting by Adam Tempkin)