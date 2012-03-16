* Edmond de Rothschild to hold 51 pct, RIT to own 49 pct
* RIT to issue 14 mln stg of new shares to EdR
* EdR to contribute stake in Capital Hldgs management co.
LONDON, March 16 Two of the Rothschild
banking family's companies - RIT Capital Partners and
Edmond de Rothschild Group - said they would form a new joint
venture to boost their fund management and investment
operations.
The private banking group Edmond de Rothschild will own 51
percent of the new company, with RIT Capital - which is an
investment trust chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild - owning the
remaining 49 percent.
RIT will issue 1.13 million new shares worth around 14
million pounds ($21.9 million) to Edmond de Rothschild as part
of the deal, while the latter will contribute its stake in the
management company of Capital Holdings, which has $2.7 billion
of assets under management.
"This alliance increases RIT's ability to identify
investment opportunities globally and to expand its activities
with third party fund management," Jacob Rothschild said in a
statement.
The Rothschild banking dynasty began when Mayer Amschel
Rothschild started a business in Frankfurt in the late 18th
century.
The Rothschild family has worked on some epochal deals
during its history, such as helping finance Britain's war
against French military leader Napoleon in the 19th century and
raising funds for a loan allowing the British government to buy
the Suez canal.