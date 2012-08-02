* Second quarter adj $0.30 vs est. $0.36
* Adj auction revenue rate down at 9.38 pct
* Shares fall 13 pct to a 6-year low
Aug 2Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc's
quarterly results missed analysts' estimates as weak
prices of used equipment and stiff competition weighed on its
auction revenue rate, sending its shares down 13 percent to a
six-year low.
Adjusted auction revenue rate for the company, which
auctions industrial equipment, fell to 9.38 percent from 9.96
percent a year earlier. Auction revenue rate is auction revenue
as a percentage of gross auction proceeds.
"If we exclude the impact of our (fee) structure, our
second-quarter auction rate would be 9.38 percent, which is
lower than we have experienced over the past few years," Chief
Financial Officer Rob McLeod said on a conference call.
As prices fall, auction revenue rate -- a key performance
indicator -- starts to decline.
Auction revenue rose 11 percent to $127.2 million, but
lagged analysts' average expectation of $133.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, with a market value of C$2.19 billion, sells
trucks and other equipment used in the construction,
agricultural and mining industries.
Ritchie Bros, which auctions Caterpillar Inc,
Komatsu Ltd, Manitowoc Co Inc and Liebherr
trucks and cranes, has been warning of competition by dealers
and other auctioneers in the used equipment market.
"The usual suspects that we are battling everyday have been
out there chasing a lot or most of the deals that we are on,"
President Rob Mackay said on the call.
Other companies offering similar services include
IronPlanet, Great American Group, GoIndustry, Hilco Industrial,
Alex Lyons & Son and Dubai's World Wide Auctioneers.
"We have seen a slowing in the export of used equipment out
of the U.S. vis-a-vis last year," Mackay said.
Ritchie Bros, which began more than half a century ago as a
family-run business in British Columbia, Canada, conducts
auctions in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $32.5 million, or
30 cents per share, in the second quarter below analysts'
average expectation of 36 cents per share.
Gross auction proceeds rose 4 percent to $1.2 billion.
The company, which raised its quarterly dividend by 9
percent to 12.25 cents per share, said it still expects
full-year gross auction proceeds of between $3.7 billion and
$4.1 billion.
Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ritchie Bros
were down 7 percent at C$19.15 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.