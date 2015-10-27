BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 1 to change ticker symbol for Walgreens to "WBA.O" from "WBA.N"))
Oct 27 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal is expected to be announced by Wednesday, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1POU6xb)
Rite Aid's shares were up 42 percent at $8.58. Walgreens' shares were up 4.2 percent at $93.46. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.