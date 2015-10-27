(Corrects paragraph 1 to change ticker symbol for Walgreens to "WBA.O" from "WBA.N"))

Oct 27 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is expected to be announced by Wednesday, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1POU6xb)

Rite Aid's shares were up 42 percent at $8.58. Walgreens' shares were up 4.2 percent at $93.46.