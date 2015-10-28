(Updates with Cowen analysts comments on expected divestitures;
By Ransdell Pierson, Ramkumar Iyer and Siddharth Cavale
Oct 27 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire smaller peer Rite
Aid Corp for $9.4 billion to widen its footprint in the
United States and negotiate for lower drug costs.
The $9-a-share cash deal, worth $17.2 billion including
acquired debt, will increase the footprint of Walgreens, the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, by half. It will also improve its
ability to negotiate for low drug prices and fend off rivals
from Wal-Mart Stores Inc to online pharmacies.
The price represents a 48 percent premium to where Rite-Aid
shares closed on Monday, the day before the agreement was
signed, the companies said in a joint release.
A Walgreens-Rite Aid deal would need approval from the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission, which studies retail mergers to ensure
they comply with antitrust law.
Shares of Rite Aid, which had a market value of $6.36
billion at Monday's close, rose as much as 44 percent on Tuesday
after the Wall Street Journal first reported the deal talks.
Walgreens stock rose as much as 7 percent.
Walgreens said it expects the transaction to close in the
second half of 2016 and to boost its earnings per share in the
first full year after its completion. Moreover, it sees cost
savings of more than $1 billion from buying Rite-Aid, which will
initially operate under its existing brand name.
The healthcare sector has been consolidating in recent years
as providers look to beef up and bargain for lower prices from
drugmakers.
In part, that is because President Barack Obama's national
healthcare reform law seeks to limit spending by cutting
payments in government insurance programs. Large companies that
provide health benefits have also tightened their spending.
'ROBUSTLY COMPETITIVE'
Hospitals, drug distributors, health insurers and companies
that manage pharmacy benefits all say that they need to be
bigger to compete in this new landscape.
Analysts said the deal would increase Walgreens' presence in
the Pacific Northwest and make it better able to take on CVS
Health Corp, the nation's largest drug chain in terms of
sales.
CVS, whose shares rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday, in August
closed its $10.1 billion acquisition of pharmacy services
provider Omnicare, which will expand its presence in the senior
care market.
Antitrust lawyer David Balto, a former FTC official, earlier
on Tuesday said the Walgreens-Rite-Aid deal would receive
careful scrutiny by U.S. regulators and then probably be
approved.
"Drugstore services have evolved substantially in the past
several years," he said, "and the market is becoming robustly
competitive, with substantial competition from supermarkets and
mass merchants."
Others said that given an extended FTC review of office
supplies retailer Staples Inc's planned takeover of
Office Depot Inc, the Walgreens-Rite Aid deal would also
be closely scrutinized.
Many analysts expect some divestitures to be required in
states where the combined company would have a particularly
strong position, including parts of the northeast. In New York,
for instance, the two have more than 25 percent of the market by
store count, Cowen analysts said.
Walgreens has 13,200 stores, some 60 percent of which are in
the United States, and generated $76.4 billion in sales in the
year ended on Aug. 31, 2014. Rite Aid, with 4,570 U.S. stores,
has annual sales of about $27 billion.
CVS had sales of $139.4 billion last year. But it has 7,870
stores, fewer than Walgreens.
While Walgreens focuses more on its retail drugstore
business, CVS, through its 2007 acquisition of CareMark, is also
the second largest pharmacy-benefit manager in the U.S.
Pharmacy benefit managers are paid by health plans to
ensure drugstores only dispense medicines on the plan's list of
pre-authorized drugs - a middleman role designed to keep drug
costs down.
"This would be a merger that's really about increasing
scale" and getting cost savings, said Tigress Financial Partners
Research Director Philip Van Deusen.
Increased scale would help the combined company better
withstand pricing pressure from major retailers, including
Internet players like Amazon.com Inc that sell many of
the same products, Deusen said.
