(Adds management comments, details on performance, updates
shares)
By Ramkumar Iyer and Nandita Bose
Sept 18 Rite Aid Corp cut its full-year
profit forecast for the second time in about three months due to
lower margins in its pharmacy business, sending its shares down
more than 16 percent.
The No. 3 U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday that
same-store sales and margins in the pharmacy business are
expected to fall in the second half of its fiscal year due to a
cut in insurance reimbursement rates and manufacturing delays on
new generic versions of drugs that have lost exclusivity.
"We expect pharmacy gross margins in the second half to be
lower than previous (company) estimates," John Standley, the
chairman and chief executive officer, said on a conference call
after quarterly earnings were released.
He said a delay in the launch of the generic equivalent of
AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn drug Nexium and lower
margins from newer generic drugs will have an impact on the
company's performance in the second half.
Rite Aid, which also sells over-the-counter medications,
personal care items, and food and beverages, said the pharmacy
business accounted for nearly 70 percent of total sales in the
last financial year.
For drugstore chains, generics generate lower revenue but
higher profit than branded medicines. The introduction of
generics has slowed in the past few months.
Rival Walgreen Co in June reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to the generics
slowdown as well as lower reimbursements by insurers.
Rite Aid, which operates 4,572 stores in the United States,
cut its profit forecast for the year ending Feb. 28 to 22 cents
to 33 cents per share, from 30 cents to 40 cents.
The company also cut the top end of its sales forecast to
$26.3 billion from $26.5 billion. The low end remained at $26
billion, its forecast in April.
Analysts, on average, expect a full-year profit of 34 cents
per share on revenue of $26.30 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to shareholders quadrupled to $129.2
million in the second quarter ended Aug. 30, helped by a 3.7
percent increase in the number of prescriptions filled in stores
open for at least a year as well as cost savings from a drug
purchase and delivery deal with McKesson Corp.
The company earned 13 cents per share in the quarter,
compared with 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Same-store sales in the quarter rose 4.1 percent, while net
sales rose 4 percent to $6.52 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected 6 cents on revenue of $6.49
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares fell 16.6 percent at $5.54.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Maju Samuel and Jeffrey
Benkoe)