(Adds details)
Dec 17 Rite Aid Corp, which has agreed
to be bought by larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
, reported same-store sales below analysts estimates hurt
by the introduction of more low-margin generic drugs.
The No.3 U.S. drugstore operator's pharmacy same-store sales
grew only 1.2 percent, missing the 2.1 percent growth expected
by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income fell 43 percent to $59.5 million,
or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov.
28.
Profit was hurt by expenses related to EnvisionRx, the
pharmacy benefit manager which Rite Aid bought for about $2
billion in June, and lower income tax expense in the year
earlier period.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $8.15 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per
share on revenue of $8.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Walgreens agreed in October to buy Rite Aid for $9.4 billion
to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for
lower drug costs.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)