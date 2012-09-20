Sept 20 Rite Aid Corp reported a
narrower net loss in the latest quarter than a year earlier as
the drugstore chain's sales were crimped by store closures and
as cheaper generic drugs hurt sales but helped pharmacy gross
margins.
Rite Aid said Thursday it lost $38.8 million, or 5 cents a
share, in the fiscal second quarter through Sept. 1, against a
loss of $92.3 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted EBITDA was $218.7 million, or 3.5 percent of
revenue, up from $184.3 million, or 2.9 percent of revenue, a
year earlier. While the lower-priced generic drugs impacted
sales, they are typically more profitable for drugstores and
helped Rite Aid's pharmacy gross margins.
Rite Aid, which trails larger U.S. drugstore chains Walgreen
Co and CVS Caremark Corp, said revenue declined
to $6.23 billion from $6.27 billion. Same-store sales were flat,
with a 1.4 percent increase in same-store sales of general
merchandise and a 0.7 percent drop in pharmacy same-store sales.
Rite Aid now expects to post a fiscal-year loss of $69
million to $196 million, or a loss of 9 cents to 23 cents per
share. In June, it had forecast a loss of $103 million to $248
million, or a loss of 13 cents to 29 cents per share.
Rite Aid forecast sales of $25.1 billion to $25.4 billion in
2013, with same-store sales in a range of down 1 percent to up
0.25 percent. In June, it had called for sales of $25.3 billion
to $25.7 billion, and same-store sales in a range of down 0.5 to
up 1 percent.