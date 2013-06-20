June 20 Rite Aid Corp, the No. 3 U.S.
drugstore chain, posted its third consecutive quarterly profit
on Thursday, helped by sales of higher-margin generic drugs.
The company earned $89.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in
the fiscal first quarter ended June 1, versus a loss of $28
million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $6.29 billion, largely because
it sold more generic drugs, which are less expensive but more
profitable, and as it closed stores. Sales at stores open at
least a year fell 2.5 percent in the quarter.
Rite Aid, which trails Walgreen Co and CVS Caremark
Corp in size, has been remodeling stores and emphasizing
its loyalty program to attract customers.
Fiscal 2013, which ended March 2, was its first profitable
year since fiscal 2007, and it expects to be profitable again in
the current year.
Rite Aid reaffirmed its sales and profit forecast from
earlier this month.
Rite Aid shares have more than tripled since hitting a
52-week low in December. They closed at $3.11 on Wednesday.