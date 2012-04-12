* Q4 loss 18 cents/share vs. Wall St view 14c/share loss
* Sales up 10.7 percent, helped by additional week in
quarter
* Shares down 2.4 percent
April 12 Rite Aid Corp posted a smaller
quarterly loss, and the No. 3 U.S. drugstore chain's sales at
existing stores rose for the fifth consecutive quarter as some
of its efforts to attract shoppers gained traction.
While Rite Aid is benefiting from a loyalty program, closing
some stores and remodeling others, it continues to spend, and
Thursday's results marked its 19th consecutive quarterly loss.
The company said its loss had narrowed to $161.3 million, or
18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 3 from
$205.7 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average forecast a loss of 14 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rite Aid previously said sales at stores open at least a
year, or same-store sales, had risen 3 percent.
Total sales rose 10.7 percent to $7.15 billion, the company
said on Thursday, helped by an additional week in the latest
quarter.
For the current fiscal year, Rite Aid forecast a loss of 13
cents to 31 cents a share on sales or $25.4 billion to $25.8
billion. It forecast same-store sales to range from flat to up
1.5 percent.
Analysts on average forecast a loss of 25 cents a share.
Rite Aid shares were down 2.4 percent at $1.66 in premarket
trading on Thursday.