BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
Dec 18 U.S. drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp's quarterly profit jumped 46.5 percent as higher sales of prescription drugs boosted same-store sales.
The company's net income rose to $104.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 29 from $71.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Same-store sales rose 5.4 percent.
Total revenue rose 5.3 percent to $6.69 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results