By Shurna Robbins
| GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 16
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 16 The
Ritz-Carlton luxury resort and high-end residential developments
in the Cayman Islands were placed into receivership this week
because of an outstanding $250 million loan.
RC Cayman Holdings LLC, which is registered in Delaware,
appointed KPMG (Cayman) as the receiver of the group of four
companies, which had developed and owned the five-star hotel and
residential developments, effectively wresting control from its
chairman and chief executive, Michael Ryan.
The 365-room oceanfront Ritz-Carlton opened on Grand Cayman
Island in 2005 and was the first and only five-star hotel in the
British Caribbean territory.
In the last several months, Ryan had been trying to
renegotiate $7.5 million in deferred import duties owed to the
Cayman government as part of its discussions with its primary
lender, RC Cayman Holdings, according to correspondence with the
Financial Secretary released under a Freedom of Information
request.
Ryan blamed the global economic downturn and escalating
construction costs in the Cayman Islands as the driving factors
for his inability to meet his obligations.
"We are now operating in an extremely difficult economic
environment," Ryan said in a January letter.
The receivership appointment followed a civil suit filed by
RC Cayman Holdings in the Grand Court last month seeking an
injunction against Ryan's executive team.
KPMG joint receiver Keith Blake said the receivership was a
"private contractual matter" independent of the courts but would
not elaborate.
While Ryan's companies own the 144-acre property, The
Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. manages the resort operations and would
not be affected by the receivership, according to a KPMG
statement.
In the last year, Ryan has laid off a significant number of
staff as cash flow continues to stall his new Dragon Bay
property, an upscale residential development on Grand Cayman
targeting millionaires.
RC Cayman Holdings' loan had been issued by the Royal Bank
of Scotland in 2001. The outstanding loan amount of $161 million
was then sold to Column Financial Inc., a New York subsidiary of
Credit Suisse, and increased to $250 million before it was sold
to RC Holdings nearly a year ago.
Just a few days before the receivership was announced, Ryan
said in another letter that he was working on an agreement with
RC Holdings that would allow it "to meet its obligations,
preserve its maximum value and lead to the least possible impact
on the hotel's image of the Cayman Islands."