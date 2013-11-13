By Nicola Leske
Nov 13 Network equipment maker Riverbed
Technology Inc is currently not weighing a sale, two
people with knowledge of the matter said, denying a media report
that pushed up the technology company's stock earlier on
Wednesday.
Bloomberg reported that Riverbed was working with Goldman
Sachs Group Inc to consider options including a sale of
the company and that it had already attracted informal interest
from private equity firms for a leveraged buyout. ().
The company's shares jumped 8 percent to $19.04 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday after that report.
However, the two sources told Reuters that while Goldman
Sachs had been a long time advisor to Riverbed, the bank is
currently not working with the company on a potential sale.
Representatives of Riverbed and Goldman Sachs declined to
comment. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is
not public.
Goldman Sachs had managed Riverbed's initial public offering
in 2006 and will also advise the company on its defense against
activist investor Elliot Management, one of the people said.
Elliott Management, known for publicly agitating for a sale
or a board shakeup in the companies in which it invests,
reported on Friday that it had obtained a stake of about 10.4
percent in the company and said Riverbed should conduct a
strategic review.
On Monday, Riverbed announced that its board of directors
approved a new stockholder rights plan -- a takeover defense
measure also known as a poison pill -- that can be exercised
when individuals or groups obtain 10 percent or institutional
shareholders own 20 percent of Riverbed stock.
Riverbed had said it was focused on creating value for its
shareholders and would continue to maintain an open dialogue
with shareholders, including Elliott.
Riverbed, whose products boost data speeds on wide-area
networks by up to 100 times, has been viewed by analysts as an
underperformer after it bought Opnet Technologies in a $1
billion deal last year.