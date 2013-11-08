U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.
(Corrects throughout to say Elliott Management's affiliates collectively own a stake of about 9 percent, not 5.8 percent, in Riverbed)
Nov 8 Affiliates of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a stake of about 9 percent in Riverbed Technology Inc, a network equipment maker it said was "significantly undervalued".
The company's shares rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading on Friday.
Elliott Associates and its units, affiliates of the hedge fund founded and run by publicity-shy Paul Singer, said Riverbed should implement "value-maximizing operational, capital structure and strategic review initiatives".
Elliott said it had conveyed its view to Riverbed's board and looked forward to a constructive dialogue. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BEIRUT, April 8 A Syrian air base targeted in a U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of Syria's Homs province confirmed on Saturday.