(Corrects throughout to say Elliott Management's affiliates collectively own a stake of about 9 percent, not 5.8 percent, in Riverbed)

Nov 8 Affiliates of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a stake of about 9 percent in Riverbed Technology Inc, a network equipment maker it said was "significantly undervalued".

The company's shares rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

Elliott Associates and its units, affiliates of the hedge fund founded and run by publicity-shy Paul Singer, said Riverbed should implement "value-maximizing operational, capital structure and strategic review initiatives".

Elliott said it had conveyed its view to Riverbed's board and looked forward to a constructive dialogue.