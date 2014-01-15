(Adds details, shares)
Jan 15 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology
Inc rejected hedge fund Elliott Management Corp's $3.08
billion takeover offer and estimated fourth-quarter results
above expectations.
Riverbed shares rose 3 percent to $20.44 in premarket
trading, above Elliott's $19 per share offer price.
Elliott's proposal was not in the best interest of
shareholders, Riverbed said on Wednesday.
"We announced favorable preliminary fourth-quarter 2013
results and our first-quarter 2014 view, which are indicative of
the strong early traction we have achieved against our
strategy," Riverbed Chief Executive Jerry Kennelly said in a
statement.
Elliott could not be immediately reached for comment.
The activist hedge fund offered to buy Riverbed last week
for about $3.08 billion in cash.
Riverbed forecast first-quarter revenue of $262 million-$268
million, above analysts' view of $258.5 million.
The company estimated fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of
30-31 cents per share on revenue of $284 million to $285
million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 26 cents per
share on revenue of $273.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Elliott Management on Monday urged Riverbed's rival Juniper
Networks Inc to buy back shares, start paying a
dividend and consider slimming down.
Riverbed has been struggling with the integration of Opnet,
a maker of software to manage traffic on networks, which it
acquired in 2012 to counter a slowdown in its main wide area
network optimization business.
Goldman Sachs is serving as financial adviser to Riverbed
and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal
adviser.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)