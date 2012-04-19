* Q1 adj EPS $0.20 vs est EPS $0.20
* Q1 rev $182 mln vs est $186.1 mln
* Sees Q2 rev $193-$197 mln vs est $202.0 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.21-$0.22 vs est $0.23
* Shares fell more than 17 pct aftermarket
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
April 19 Riverbed Technologies Inc
reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue, and forecast
second quarter below estimates as the network gear maker expects
delays in product upgrades to continue to hurt revenue.
Shares of the company slumped 17 percent in aftermarket
trading.
The San Francisco-based company forecast second-quarter
earnings of 21 cents per share to 22 cents per share on revenue
of $193 million to $197 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 23 cents per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $202 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Miller Tabak & Co analyst Alex Henderson said the company
should have given visibility into the product launches ramping
into the second quarter and second half of the year.
The weak guidance raises questions on risk of saturation in
the WAN optimization market, he told Reuters.
WAN optimization, which helps increase data-transfer
efficiencies, contributed 89 percent of the company's
first-quarter revenue.
Riverbed, which competes against larger rivals Cisco
and Juniper Networks, said it expects to
finish most of the product transition issues by the end of the
second quarter.
On Wednesday, rival F5 Networks Inc forecast a
muted third quarter, but said it was on track to achieve its
20-percent revenue growth target for the full year.
Companies like Riverbed have seen revenue grow at a fast
pace for more than a year, as service providers scrambled to
manage an exponential increase in data traffic caused by the
addition of millions of smartphone and tablet users on their
networks.
January-March net income nearly halved to $7 million, or 4
cents per share, from $13 million, or 8 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, Riverbed, which supplies network data
management products for optimization and acceleration, earned 20
cents a share, in-line with Wall Street estimates.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $182 million, missing
expectations of $186.1 million.
Riverbed shares were trading at $23 in extended trade, after
closing at $27.86 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.