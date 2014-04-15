BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
April 15 Hedge fund Elliott Management reaffirmed its $3.36 billion offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc, saying it remained "extremely interested" in acquiring the company.
Riverbed rejected Elliott Management's raised bid in February, saying the offer undervalued the company.
Elliott has said it could raise its offer of $21 per share if allowed access to Riverbed's books. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c