BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 Hedge fund Elliott Management increased its offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc to $21 per share from $19 and said it would not increase the offer "in the absence of private diligence".
The new offer values Riverbed at about $3.36 billion.
The company rejected the earlier $3.08 billion offer on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.