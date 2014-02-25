(Corrects spelling of "Elliott" in headline)

Feb 25 Hedge fund Elliott Management increased its offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc to $21 per share from $19 and said it would not increase the offer "in the absence of private diligence".

The new offer values Riverbed at about $3.36 billion.

The company rejected the earlier $3.08 billion offer on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)