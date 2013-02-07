Feb 7 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc's quarterly revenue rose 17 percent as demand grew for its products that boost data speeds over wide-area networks.

Revenue rose to $237 million in the fourth quarter from $202.8 million a year earlier.

The company's net income fell 75 percent to $5 million, or 3 cents per share, from $20.2 million, or 12 cents per share.

Excluding items, the earnings were 29 cents per share.