June 13 Energy and power focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC said on Thursday it has hired former Anadarko Petroleum Co Chief Executive James Hackett as a partner and co-head of its Houston office.

Hackett was CEO of Anadarko from 2003 to 2012 and served as the company's chairman from 2006 until earlier this month. He stepped down from Anadarka on June 4, as part of a previously announced succession plan.

Hackett, who previously served as chief operating officer of Devon Energy and as CEO of Ocean Energy, also plans to attend Harvard Divinity School beginning in September.

Riverstone, which was founded in 2000, has committed about $22.3 billion to 99 investments in the midstream, exploration and production, oilfield services, power and renewable sectors of the energy industry.