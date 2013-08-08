Aug 8 Energy focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings will list a new energy vehicle - Riverstone Energy - on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FT said the new entity will aim to raise at least 500 million pounds ($778 million) and will invest in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. ()

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are preparing the listing, the FT reported.

A spokesman for Riverstone Holdings, where former BP chief John Browne is a partner, declined to comment on the report.