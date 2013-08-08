BRIEF-Dar Al-Thuraya Real Estate FY loss widens
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus loss 606,722 dinars year ago
Aug 8 Energy focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings will list a new energy vehicle - Riverstone Energy - on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The FT said the new entity will aim to raise at least 500 million pounds ($778 million) and will invest in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. ()
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are preparing the listing, the FT reported.
A spokesman for Riverstone Holdings, where former BP chief John Browne is a partner, declined to comment on the report.
* FY net loss 2.4 million dinars versus loss 606,722 dinars year ago
* Colin Stevens Russel and Donald Jeffrey Roberts appointed independent non-executive directors and members of audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares plunge 16 pct; other Turkish banks, lira also hit (Recasts, adds banker comments, context)