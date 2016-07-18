DUBAI, July 18 The board of Riyad Bank has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.35 riyals ($0.09) per share for the first half of 2016, Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets said on Monday.

The lender paid shareholders the same 0.35 riyal dividend for the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)