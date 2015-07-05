DUBAI, July 5 The board of Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank, the kingdom's third-largest listed bank by assets, said on Sunday that it was recommending a dividend of 35 halalas per share for the first half of 2015.

That compares with a dividend of 38 halalas for the first half of 2014.

The bank did not explain the drop. In April, the bank had posted an 8.6 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, citing a rise in operating income.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)