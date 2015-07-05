BRIEF-Gjensidige Bank says board decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO
* Board of Gjensidige Bank has today decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO of Gjensidige Bank
DUBAI, July 5 The board of Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank, the kingdom's third-largest listed bank by assets, said on Sunday that it was recommending a dividend of 35 halalas per share for the first half of 2015.
That compares with a dividend of 38 halalas for the first half of 2014.
The bank did not explain the drop. In April, the bank had posted an 8.6 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, citing a rise in operating income.
* Clover Partners L.P. Reports a 5.8 percent stake in Coastway Bancorp Inc as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qsZwYv] Further company coverage: