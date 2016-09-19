BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Sept 19 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its chief executive Talal al-Qudaibi plans to retire effective October 31.
The bank's deputy chief executive Abdul Majeed Abdullah al-Mobarak will assume responsibilities of the chief executive, Riyad bank said in a bourse statement.
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.