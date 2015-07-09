DUBAI, July 9 Riyad Bank, Saudi
Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 0.7 percent
decline in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing
analysts' average forecast.
The bank said it made 1.13 billion riyals ($301.3 million)
in the three months ending June 30, compared with 1.14 billion
riyals in the same period of 2014, citing an increase in
operating expenses for the decline without elaborating.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the
bank to post a net profit of 1.18 billion riyals for the
quarter.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
The bank had marginally trimmed its dividend for the first
half of 2015, according to a July 5 announcement, despite
reporting an 8.6 percent increase in its first-quarter net
profit citing a rise in operating income.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
