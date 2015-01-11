DUBAI Jan 11 Riyad Bank, Saudi
Arabia's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 2.9 percent
rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating
analysts' average forecast.
The bank said it made 1.06 billion riyals ($274.4 million)
in the three months ending December 31, compared with 1.03
billion riyals in the same period of 2013, citing a 11.1 percent
rise in operating income for the advance without elaborating.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an
average net profit of 1.03 billion riyals for the fourth
quarter.
Operating income in the fourth quarter stood at 1.995
billion riyals, up from 1.795 billion riyals in the
corresponding period of 2013.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Riyad Bank said it made a net profit of 4.35 billion riyals
in 2014, up from 3.95 billion riyals in 2013, a rise of 10.3
percent.
($1 = 3.7535 riyals)
