DUBAI Jan 11 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 2.9 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts' average forecast.

The bank said it made 1.06 billion riyals ($274.4 million) in the three months ending December 31, compared with 1.03 billion riyals in the same period of 2013, citing a 11.1 percent rise in operating income for the advance without elaborating.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.03 billion riyals for the fourth quarter.

Operating income in the fourth quarter stood at 1.995 billion riyals, up from 1.795 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2013.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Riyad Bank said it made a net profit of 4.35 billion riyals in 2014, up from 3.95 billion riyals in 2013, a rise of 10.3 percent. ($1 = 3.7535 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)