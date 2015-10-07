DUBAI Oct 7 Riyad Bank, Saudi
Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 16.5 percent
fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday that it blamed on
declining operating income.
The bank made a net profit of 899 million riyals ($239.73
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.08 billion
riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse
statement.
Third-quarter operating income dropped 6.4 percent
year-on-year to 1.86 billion riyals, while profits from special
commissions decreased 4.1 percent over the same timeframe to
1.26 billion riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
The bank's loans and advances at September-end were worth
138 billion riyals, down 1.9 percent from 12 months ago, while
deposits slipped 0.8 percent to 160.4 billion riyals over the
same period.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)