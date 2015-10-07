* Q3 net profit 899 mln riyals vs 1.08 billion riyals a yr ago

* Fall due to rising expansion costs and higher loan provisions (Adds comment from bank's chairman, context)

DUBAI Oct 7 Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank reported a 16.5 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday due to costs related to its expansion and higher provisions against bad loans.

The kingdom's fourth-largest lender by assets made a net profit of 899 million riyals ($239.73 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.08 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a statement.

Quarterly operating income dropped 6.4 percent to 1.86 billion riyals.

The fall in profit, which follows a slight drop in second-quarter profit, was due to the rising cost of its expansion, as well as the need to set more aside to cover bad loans, Chairman Rashid al-Rashid said in a separate statement.

Riyad Bank's weakness contrasts with rivals Banque Saudi Fransi and Alinma Bank, which reported third-quarter profit increases of 10.2 and 13.3 percent, respectively.

Saudi banks were expected to report slowing profit growth because of delayed payments in the building industry and weaker loan growth.

Riyad Bank's loans and advances at September-end were worth 138 billion riyals, down 1.9 percent from 12 months ago, while deposits slipped 0.8 percent to 160.4 billion riyals over the same period.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Marwa Rashad, editing by Louise Heavens)