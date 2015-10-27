MANILA Oct 27 Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said on Tuesday it raised $320 million from a bond offering that drew orders of more than $1.3 billion.

The oversubscription allowed RCBC to tighten pricing at 3.45 percent from an initial guidance of 3.75 percent, it said in a statement.

RCBC will use the proceeds mainly for lending to finance infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)